Nigeria finishes 74th at Tokyo Olympics, 8th best from Africa.

Team Nigeria was placed 74th at the end of the 2020 Tokyo Games on Sunday and eighth best among the 54 African nations at the Games.
The Games which began on July 23 and ended on Sunday had 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria won two medals comprising one silver and one bronze, after being represented by 55 athletes.
While Ese Brume won the bronze medal from the women’s long jump event, Blessing Oborududu won the silver medal from the wrestling event’s women’s freestyle 68kg.
How African teams fared at Tokyo 2020
Country Position (Africa) Position (World) Gold Silver Bronze Total
Kenya 1 19 4 4 2 10
Uganda 2 36 2 1 1 4
South Africa 3 52 1 2 0 3
Egypt 4 54 1 1 4 6
Ethiopia 5 56 1 1 2 4
Tunisia 6 58 1 1 0 2
Morocco 7 63 1 0 0 1
Nigeria 8 74 0 1 1 2
Namibia 9 77 0 1 0 1
Botswana 10 86 0 0 1 1
Burkina Faso 10 86 0 0 1 1
Cote d’Ivoire 10 86 0 0 1 1
Ghana 10 86 0 0 1 1
