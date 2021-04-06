Nigeria's biggest boxing event, GOtv Boxing Night, had its 22nd episode on Friday, April 2, 2021, with some exciting bouts.

Amongst them was the WBF Intercontinental Super Featherweight title bout between Nigeria and Ghana.

Nigerian boxer Rilwan' Real One' Oladosu took on Ghanaian opposition Emmanuel' Akufo Addo' Quartey in what many present at the event termed the most exciting bout of the night.

In Addo, Real One faced an experienced boxer with far more fights than him, and it showed in their bout.

The Ghanaian didn't allow Real One's home support to affect him as he showed decent defending to evade the Nigerian who was eager to put on a show for the cheering audience.

After weighing each other up for three rounds, they let it out in the fourth, which had a sequence where both fighters went at each other.

Addo went at Real One first, punching fast, but the Nigerian ducked brilliantly and didn't get hit.

Real One then attacked, and Addo defended very well. The crowd got hyped and cheered Real One.

He landed some shots in the fifth, and in the seventh, it looked like he started to get the upper hand.

He remained slightly on top before forfeiting the fight because of a dislocated shoulder for Real One to become the WBF Intercontinental Super Featherweight champion.

Real One's performance also earned him the Mojisola Ogunsanya memorial trophy and N1 million cash for the best boxer of the night.

In the biggest fight of the night, Nigerian Rilwan 'Babyface' Babatunde completely dominated his Tanzanian opponent Mkalekwa Salehe Omari to win a WBF International Welterweight bout.

Babyface caught Omari with clean shots several times in the bout, and it was clear who the winner was already in the latter rounds.

Babyface sent the Tanzanian to the canvas but somehow kept beating the count and continuing the fight.

In the 12th round, however, the referee stopped the fight for Babyface to win.

As usual with GOtv Boxing Night, there were a host of exciting sights.

Segun' Success' Adeosun dominated Timothy' Nsiefinagaije' Gonze from Anambra State in a National Cruiserweight challenge while William 'Kaki' Amosu defeated Sikiru' Lion' Ogabi in a national welterweight challenge duel.

In some other undercard bouts, Sikiru' Omo Iya Eleja' Sogbesan saw off Yusuf' Innocent' Ogunbunmi via split decision in a national featherweight challenge bout.

Isaac' I-Star' Chukwudi defeated Taiwo' Gentle Boy' Olowu in the welterweight category, with Sulaimon' Olags' Adeosun defeating Femi' Small Tyson' Akintayo in the super middleweight clash.

The GOtv Boxing Night held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos.