As Nigeria celebrates 60 years of Independence as a nation, it is also time to celebrate our sports heroes and heroines.

Who are your top 60 sports icons in the last 60 years?

From Football, Athletics, boxing, Special Sports, wrestling, tennis, basketball, weightlifting, volleyball, handball, Taekwondo, hockey, judo, golf among others, choose sportsmen and women that have excited you the most in the last 60 years.

The ball is in your court to determine Nigeria's 60 superstars in the last 60 years. Don't just be a fan, be a true fan by nominating your favourite icon now on all our social media platforms. Keep the passion alive.

Nomination closes on Wednesday September 30th 2020.

Nigeria @60: Sixty years of sporting glory Nigeria - 60 sports icon

The parameters for qualification include: The athlete must be an Olympics medallist, commonwealth games medallist, Nations Cup Medallist, World champion, African Champion. Pacesetters like Teslim Balogun, Hogan Bassey, Omowunmi Majekodunmi, Ernest Okonkwo, Larry Izamoje, Babatunde Oshuntolu (SB), all fall under Pacesetters categories who can also be nominated.

You can nominate via @nigeriafmysd (Instagram) and @naija60icons (Twitter).

#Naija60icons

