Pulse Sports have learnt that Nigeria Nigerian paralympic gold medalist, Ndidi Nwosu who died of a lung infection on Wednesday, March 1, 2020, will be buried on Friday, April 17.

Nwosu who won a gold medal for Nigeria at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro died in Owerri after a short battle with the infection.

Before her death, Nwosu had been battling with ill health which started after she got injured at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia where she also won a gold medal for Nigeria.

It is believed that the lung infection also came from the injury she sustained at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The powerlifter was in and out of the hospital multiple times since that injury and needed donations to pay her medical bills.

Pulse Sports have received words from Nwosu’s hometown of Umuaka in Imo State that the athlete will be given a state burial on April 17.

The athlete is well known in Imo State where the then-governor Rochas Okorocha gave her a cash gift and a car for winning a gold medal at the 2019 Paralympic Games.

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Sunday Dare was among those who paid tribute to her after her death became national news on Tuesday, April 1.

“The death of Ndidi Nowsu, a powerlifter who represented her country, Nigeria excellently at different international competitions is painful,” Dare said.

“A great loss to the sports family. She had an excellent medal record. She will be remembered as a patriot who gave her best to her country.”

After taking on the sport in 2004, as a way to improve her health and strength, Nwosu made her international debut in 2015.

She also won a bronze medal at the Mexico City 2017 World Championships.

Nwosu was also a world record holder which she set in Australia after lifting 120kg as well and set a new record at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio De Janeiro after she won Gold in her category.