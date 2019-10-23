Just a few hours after the Champions League on Tuesday, October 22, NBA took over Twitter Nigeria on the opening night of the 2019/2020 season.

There have been no NBA games for four months since Toronto Raptors beat an injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors in a six-game playoff to win the 2019 title.

Since then, free agency and some trades have made some stunning moves possible like 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to LA Clippers, Anthony Davis to LA Lakers and Kevin Durant to Brooklyn Nets.

For months fans have waited for the new-look NBA to kick off and on Tuesday, the 2019/2020 season opened with the LA derby that pitted two title favourites against each other.

Leonard and the Clippers won the opening round of Los Angeles's revitalised battle for basketball supremacy, defeating LeBron James and the Lakers 112-102 in a pulsating season-opening clash at the Staples Center.

Leonard, who led Toronto Raptors to the title last season, wasted no time roaring back into action, leading the scoring with 30 points.

After receiving their last season’s championship rings, the Raptors kicked off their title defence with a 130-122 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans with Fred VanVleet scoring a career-high 34 points.

Twitter reactions

Clippers and Kawhi dominated Twitter conversations on Tuesday night as they beat Lakers

It was the Clippers and Kawhi that dominated talking points on Tuesday night as well as Twitter Nigeria. The Clippers were number one while Kawhi was number two on Twitter Nigeria trends as he confirmed his status as the best player in the league.

Clippers would have completely run away with the game in the second half if not for Kawhi’s former Raptors teammate Danny Green who also grabbed some limelight with a 28 points in his Lakers’ debut.

It was a Lakers franchise record as he passed legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in a Lakers debut. For his feat got him on to number three on Twitter Nigeria trends.