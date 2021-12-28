NBA: LeBron humbled to surpass Kobe Christmas record

This was achieved as the Lakers hosted Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. The game however went in favour of the men from New York as they claimed a 122-115 win.

The late Bryant led the way for points on Christmas with 395. LeBron however needed just 12 points to surpass it and he did it by dropping 39 on the night. James also tied Kobe for most games played on Christmas at 16. This stretches back to 2003 when his professional career began with the Cleveland Cavaliers, before joining Miami Heat where he won his first NBA Championship.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images

In the 16 games, James averaged 25.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also shot 29.4% from beyond the arc.

LeBron was full of nothing but respect for Kobe whom he idolised while he was growing up.

"I'm happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers" he said.

"It's another guy that I looked up to when I was in grade school and high school. Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration.

Christian Petersen/Getty

"He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do. So just to be able to, at this point of my career, to share the same jersey that he wore, be with this historical franchise and just represent the purple and gold, it's very humbling, and it's dope."

LeBron also passed Kobe last year for third place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. His career is fondly remembered with the Lakers, where he played between 1996 and 2026 and won five championships.