'Naija to the World, E Choke!' and 10 other reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA All Star Outfit

The 27-year-old Milwuake Bucks star wore a green hoodie Giannis was dressed in a green hoodie representing the primary colour of Nigeria with the print '+234' on the front - which is the Country Code of Nigeria.

Twitter

While on the back of the hoodie is imprinted, 'Adetokunbo', his original family name

which is currently spelt in Hellenics as "Antetokounmpo" - the spelling he currently adopts.

Twitter

"Adetokunbo" means "the crown has returned from overseas" in the native Yoruba language.

The hoodie which is a collaboration of the Bucks superstar and popular social networking platform WhatsApp, is truly a masterpiece indeed and it was designed by Nigerian-American Niyi Okuboyejo to mark Giannis' collaboration with WhatsApp - for whom he is the first global ambassador.

However, following Giannis outfit choice just to blend traditional culture and modern style, Twitter couldn't help but react to the NBA star's adorable hoodie as this is not the first time Giannis has reminded the world of his Nigerian roots.