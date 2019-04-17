Just on Saturday, April 13 Adesanya beat American opponent Kelvin Gastelum to become the UFC interim middleweight champion and become the second African-born fighter to win a UFC belt.

The first was also a Nigerian, Usman who is the current UFC welterweight champion after his victory over American Tyron Woodley in March.

Both fighters were born in Nigeria, Usman in Benin and Adesanya in Lagos but moved abroad with their parents.

Usman was five when he and his parents moved to the United States while Adesanya was 11 when his family relocated to New Zealand.

Although they are now citizens of these countries, Usman and Adesanya identify very much with their Nigerian roots.

Usman is also known as the Nigerian Nightmare while Adesanya often speaks Yoruba in post-fight interviews in the ring.