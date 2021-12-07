RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Meet Ahmed Alsanawi, Football's most popular Hairdresser

Authors:

David Ben

Ahmed Alsanawi is the man responsible for the haircut of majority of football's biggest superstars.

Ahmed Aslawani A STAR Barbers (Instagram)
Ahmed Aslawani A STAR Barbers (Instagram)

A Star Barbers are one of the most popular hair dressing companies in the world, notable for giving the most popular names in football the best haircut services.

Recommended articles

Ahmed Alsanawi started the company in 2013 with his wife and business partner, Tanya and in a short space of time had attained success becoming the home of professional footballers and walk-in customers alike.

The UK based salon consists a team of talented individuals including: Huw, Joe, Abz, Brad and CEO himself, Ahmed.

Ahmed Aslawani is the most popular UK based barber among professional footballers
Ahmed Aslawani is the most popular UK based barber among professional footballers Instagram

Alsanawi had in the past served as Chelsea FC's training ground barber until he fell out with the Premier League giants in 2017 on allegations he used the club's superstars to promote his haircut business.

Even then, A star barbers have had successes in the following years especially with Ahmed who continues to be flown in expensive private jets across the world just to render his exotic services courtesy of these superstar footballers.

Nigeria's Victor Moses via A Star Barbers (Instagram)
Nigeria's Victor Moses via A Star Barbers (Instagram) Instagram
PSG's Kylian Mbappe via A Star barbers (Instagram)
PSG's Kylian Mbappe via A Star barbers (Instagram) Instagram

He is actually the official hairdresser of the England National Team and also continues to give haircuts to other professional footballers plying their trade in England and Europe.

West Ham's Declan Rice via AStar barbers
West Ham's Declan Rice via AStar barbers Instagram
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard is his A Star's most regular favorite customer
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard is his A Star's most regular favorite customer Instagram

What's most interesting about Aslawani is his incredible collection of jerseys courtesy of the superstar footballers he comes across.

The celebrity barber is also proud to show off his finished jobs on Astar official Instagram page and was given a shout out by the France National Team for his haircut services prior to their World Cup 2018 triumph.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

Ferdinand reveals two players who are doomed under Rangnick

Ferdinand reveals two players who are doomed under Rangnick

Meet Ahmed Alsanawi, Football's most popular Hairdresser

Meet Ahmed Alsanawi, Football's most popular Hairdresser

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles striker celebrates 4th anniversary of his orphanage home

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles striker celebrates 4th anniversary of his orphanage home

Champions League Preview: Who's staying and who's going home?

Champions League Preview: Who's staying and who's going home?

Lewandowski finally reacts to Messi's Ballon d'Or victory

Lewandowski finally reacts to Messi's Ballon d'Or victory

Dare To Drip: Inter Milan announces collaboration with Italian Luxury Fashion Brand

Dare To Drip: Inter Milan announces collaboration with Italian Luxury Fashion Brand

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Trending

Pulse FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend

FIFA 22 Cover via Google

Lebron James next sneaker edition to be unveiled this December

Lebron James Space Jam: A New Legacy collection {Instagram)

Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich

Spider-Son shines in Spurs win

F1: Abu Dhabi far from the Endgame of Hamilton Verstappen Epic Rivalry

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (via Instagram)