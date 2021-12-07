Meet Ahmed Alsanawi, Football's most popular Hairdresser

Ahmed Alsanawi started the company in 2013 with his wife and business partner, Tanya and in a short space of time had attained success becoming the home of professional footballers and walk-in customers alike.

The UK based salon consists a team of talented individuals including: Huw, Joe, Abz, Brad and CEO himself, Ahmed.

Instagram

Alsanawi had in the past served as Chelsea FC's training ground barber until he fell out with the Premier League giants in 2017 on allegations he used the club's superstars to promote his haircut business.

Even then, A star barbers have had successes in the following years especially with Ahmed who continues to be flown in expensive private jets across the world just to render his exotic services courtesy of these superstar footballers.

Instagram

Instagram

He is actually the official hairdresser of the England National Team and also continues to give haircuts to other professional footballers plying their trade in England and Europe.

Instagram

Instagram

What's most interesting about Aslawani is his incredible collection of jerseys courtesy of the superstar footballers he comes across.