One of the top racing teams in racing, McLaren Racing, has signed a promising young driver of Nigerian descent Ugo Ugochukwu to a long term contract.

Ugochokwu, from the United States, has proven to be a revelation in sports at just 13.

He is the son of Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba. Known as Oluchi, the Nigerian model based in New York is one of Nigeria’s most influential women.

She has two sons with her husband, Luca Orlandi, an Italian fashion designer and together, they have two sons.

One of their sons, Ugochukwu, has made a name for himself in car racing at a very young age.

He has won a slew of titles in the United States and Europe and most recently won the 2020 FIA OKJ European Championship.

With his growing reputation, the youngster has now been snapped up by McLaren Racing.

“We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it,” Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said in a statement released by the team.

“Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential.”

Andreas Seidl, the Team Principal at McLaren F1, said the young driver of Nigerian descent has the ‘ingredients to be successful in the sport.

“This signing reflects our refocused approach to identifying and supporting new talent, away from a formal young driver programme to a more tailored basis,” Siedl said.

McLaren has had great success in the signing of a young black driver before. Like Ugochukwu, they signed a young Lewis Hamilton who has gone on to dominate Formula One, the most prominent racing championship in the world.

“I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career,” Ugochukwu said in the statement.

“To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track.”

Ugochukwu’s emergence in the world of racing is excellent news from a Nigerian perspective. Although he is recognised as an American, his mother, Oluchi means so much to Nigeria.

Oluchi Onweagba is one of the most influential women in Nigeria (Instagram/Uumzingeli Productions) Instagram

“Thank you GOD! Angels in the heavenlies Thank you. Watch over your son. @ugougochukwu It’s beyond us,” Oluchi said on Instagram about the news.

Ugochukwu has now joined a massively growing list of athletes of Nigerian-descent doing amazing things in their respective sport.