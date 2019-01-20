Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, January 19 retained his WBA welterweight title after dominating Adrien Broner in a fight held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It was a one-sided affair in Las Vegas as Pacquiao constantly got Broner with a series of hard punches which gave him the win by unanimous decision-116-112, 116-112, 117-11.

The experience of the 40-year-old was evident as he displayed great technical ability to go all the way to the 12 rounds while dominating the fight.

“I feel so happy because I did my best in the fight,” Pacquiao said after his win.

“I thank God for this victory. I wanted to be more aggressive but my coach said don’t be careless.

“I really don’t believe my career is over. I proved it last year … and I proved it again tonight.”

Pacquiao came out quick to attack and won the early rounds although Broner did recover in some other rounds.

But at the end, the Filipino was too much for the American and no one in the sellout crowd of 13,025 at the MGM Grand had any doubt when he was announced as the winner.

Pacquiao now 61-7-2 will receive a guaranteed purse of $14 million plus a percentage of the profits which is expected to reap him at least another $14 million.

For Broner, this was his third straight loss and now faces an uphill to bounce back.

A rematch with Broner is not in the conversation but Pacquiao was asked a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather which he said he was willing to do.

Mayweather, seated ringside didn’t respond to the question when Showtime’s Jim Gray turned to ask him.