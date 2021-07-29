Australian basketball star Liz Cambage sends a message of support to D'Tigress after a physical altercation with the team

Just before the Olympics, Cambage had a huge confrontation with D'Tigress during a friendly game between Nigeria and Australia in Las Vegas.

She had to opt-out of the Australian women's basketball side ahead of the Olympic Games, and the sports national governing body is investigating the incident with the Nigerian team

Despite the drama, the 29-year-old has made moves to make amends with the Nigerian team by sending them a message of support.

"To all my D'Tigress family, good luck at the Olympics. Go get some hard metal. Let's go," Liz whose father is Nigerian said in a video message posted on Twitter by a Nigerian journalist on Tuesday, July 27 just before Nigeria lost their opening game of the Olympics to the United States which they lost.

Cambage has been accused of making some unpleasant comments against the Nigerian players, which she has denied.

Details behind the altercation have also not been revealed, with everyone involved remaining tight-lipped.

"It's something that happened behind closed doors. There's nothing we can really talk about with that," D'Tigress captain Adaora Elonu told News Corp.

"Us as a country, as Nigerians, we embrace everyone as Nigerian and she's (Cambage) half-Nigerian, so, technically, we just see her as Nigerian

"So, we embrace her as one of us, good or bad."