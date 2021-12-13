RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Lewis Hamilton's drip game in the 2021 Formula 1 season was second to none.

Authors:

David Ben

Nobody else in the entire F1 division came close to the Mercedes driver's outfit game

Lewis Hamilton is undeniably the Drip Lord of Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton is undeniably the Drip Lord of Formula 1

The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion might have missed out on a record breaking eighth driver's title yesterday at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi but the Brit still rules the battle of the drips off the tracks.

The Mercedes driver lost at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to title rival, Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the final lap of an dramatic season finale on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton is currently one of the most successful athletes of the sport, recording multiple victories in consecutive years, without a shadow of a doubt a modern all-time great.

Hamilton may yet be disappointed with the outcome of yesterday's race but it doesn't take away his personality off the race tracks.

The 36-year-old evokes style, class and confidence with his outfits anywhere he finds himself.

There is not a single driver in the division that has ever outclassed the Mercedes driver's style, and you cant blame them really, it's somewhat hard to compete against his outfits in a contest that would most likely be over even before it begins.

Have a look at the F1 great, rocking some of his stylish outfits this season:

Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ)
Lewis Hamilton (via British GQ) British GQ

Hamilton is still the greatest Formula 1 driver in the last decade and possibly of his generation and while he has to wait longer to surpass fellow record holder, Michael Schumacher's 7 Championship titles, his fashion style never slacks, making him the most stylish F1 driver of the 2021 season.

David Ben David Ben

