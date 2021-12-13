Lewis Hamilton's drip game in the 2021 Formula 1 season was second to none.

The Mercedes driver lost at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to title rival, Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the final lap of an dramatic season finale on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton is currently one of the most successful athletes of the sport, recording multiple victories in consecutive years, without a shadow of a doubt a modern all-time great.

Hamilton may yet be disappointed with the outcome of yesterday's race but it doesn't take away his personality off the race tracks.

The 36-year-old evokes style, class and confidence with his outfits anywhere he finds himself.

There is not a single driver in the division that has ever outclassed the Mercedes driver's style, and you cant blame them really, it's somewhat hard to compete against his outfits in a contest that would most likely be over even before it begins.

Have a look at the F1 great, rocking some of his stylish outfits this season:

British GQ

