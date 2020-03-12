The NBA has suspended the season after a player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gobert who plays for Utah Jazz was tested for the virus after he got sick and the Jazz game against Oklahoma City had to be postponed because of that.

Hours later, the NBA announced that it is suspending the league until further notice.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice,” a statement read.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

NBA stars Lebron James and Stephen Curry took to Twitter to react to the development.

“Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe,” LeBron said.

“2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!,” Warriors star Curry said.

Since it originated from Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to every continent on earth except Antarctica.

Nigeria has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.