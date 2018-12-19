LeBron James scored 36 points as the Los Angeles Lakers lost 115-110 to the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA encounter played on Wednesday, December 19.

The Lakers have now lost three games on the row as they now head home for the a set of fixtures.

The Lakers could not add to their 18 wins this season despite Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball scoring 22 and 23 points respectively.

Despite the high numbers the Lakers could not reproduce their offensive threat on the defensive end.

D'Angelo Russell came back to haunt his former team scoring 22 points and 13 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to victory which was their sixth straight win.

NBA results

Larry Nance Jr scored 15 points with 16 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 92-91.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-110 thanks to 20 points and 13 rebounds from John Collins along with 19 points from rookie Trae Young.

The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive start to the season with a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Star player Nikola Jokic scored 32 points with 16 rebounds as the Nuggets won their seventh straight home game.

Other top performers are Jamal Murray with 22 points and 15 assists, Harrison Barnes with 30 points while rookie Luka Doncic added 23 points and 12 assists but could not save his team.