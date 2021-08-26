RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Latifat Tijani wins gold in powerlifting for Nigeria’s first medal at 2020 Paralympic Games

Authors:

Steve Dede

Team Nigeria has won its first medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games ongoing in Tokyo.

Latifat Tijani has won her second Paralympic Games' medal (Twitter/Powerliftingng)
Latifat Tijani has won her second Paralympic Games' medal (Twitter/Powerliftingng)

Nigerian powerlifter Latifa Tijani has won gold for the country’s first medal at the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games.

Competing in the -45kg, Tijani lifted 107kg to finish first on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Latifat Tijani won Nigeria's first medal at the 2020 Paralympics (Twitter/Powerlifting)
Latifat Tijani won Nigeria's first medal at the 2020 Paralympics (Twitter/Powerlifting) Twitter

China’s Zhe Cui finished second with a lift of 102kg, while Justyna Kosdryk was third after lifting 101kg.

After confirming her Gold Medal, Tijani unsuccessfully attempted to set a new Paralympics Record on her fourth attempt with 117kg.

Her best lift of 107kg is a little short of the PR of 108kg set by China’s Dandan Hu in 2016.

Tijani now has two Olympic medals; she won a Silver Medal at the 2016 Paralympics.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

