Latifat Tijani wins gold in powerlifting for Nigeria’s first medal at 2020 Paralympic Games

Nigerian powerlifter Latifa Tijani has won gold for the country’s first medal at the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games.
Competing in the -45kg, Tijani lifted 107kg to finish first on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
China’s Zhe Cui finished second with a lift of 102kg, while Justyna Kosdryk was third after lifting 101kg.
After confirming her Gold Medal, Tijani unsuccessfully attempted to set a new Paralympics Record on her fourth attempt with 117kg.
Her best lift of 107kg is a little short of the PR of 108kg set by China’s Dandan Hu in 2016.
Tijani now has two Olympic medals; she won a Silver Medal at the 2016 Paralympics.
