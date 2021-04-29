Ladies in Sports to discuss 'Power in Representation' at 2021 edition of its annual conference

Every year, Ladies in Sports International, a non-governmental organisation that promotes women in sports, holds an annual conference where stakeholders meet and discuss how they could improve investment, performance and opportunities for women in sports.

Two leading women referees South African Akhona Makalima and Nigerian Mimisen Iyorhe will headline this year's edition of the conference, which will also be graced by a host of influential sportswomen in Africa.

These leading women will share their invaluable experiences and discuss a significant theme: 'Power in Representation'.

As usual, the annual event will highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in sports. This time, with emphasis on women officials, through

In January, Makalima made headlines as the only woman referee selected for the U20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Iyorhe was part of the all-female referee team that made history at the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as the first-ever women to officiate a game at a senior CAF men's tournament.

The event will also feature the only female Chief Executive Officer of any football club in Tanzania, Barbara Gonzalez.

Australian Liz Mills, the first female head coach of Kenya's basketball team and the first woman to lead a men's national basketball team to a major continental tournament, will also be in attendance.

"Not only have these incredible role models showcased the limitless potential of women in sports, they have also blazed a trail for more women and girls to pursue a career in the male-dominated space," founder of the Ladies in Sports International Tega Onojaife said in a statement.

"As we look forward to having more women get into decision making roles and have great impact, we are honoured to hear the incredible stories of these women at the LIS conference to inspire more change."