RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Ladies in Sports to discuss 'Power in Representation' at 2021 edition of its annual conference

Authors:

Steve Dede

Two leading women referees will headline this year's edition of the conference,

Tega Onojaife, founder of the conference says the stories of successful women will be told at this year's conference (Twitter/Tega Onojaife)
Tega Onojaife (Twitter/Tega Onojaife) Twitter

'Power in Representation' will be the theme of conversation at the 2021 Ladies in Sports conference, holding on Wednesday, May 7, 201, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Recommended articles

Every year, Ladies in Sports International, a non-governmental organisation that promotes women in sports, holds an annual conference where stakeholders meet and discuss how they could improve investment, performance and opportunities for women in sports.

Two leading women referees South African Akhona Makalima and Nigerian Mimisen Iyorhe will headline this year's edition of the conference, which will also be graced by a host of influential sportswomen in Africa.

These leading women will share their invaluable experiences and discuss a significant theme: 'Power in Representation'.

As usual, the annual event will highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in sports. This time, with emphasis on women officials, through

In January, Makalima made headlines as the only woman referee selected for the U20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Iyorhe was part of the all-female referee team that made history at the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as the first-ever women to officiate a game at a senior CAF men's tournament.

The event will also feature the only female Chief Executive Officer of any football club in Tanzania, Barbara Gonzalez.

Australian Liz Mills, the first female head coach of Kenya's basketball team and the first woman to lead a men's national basketball team to a major continental tournament, will also be in attendance.

"Not only have these incredible role models showcased the limitless potential of women in sports, they have also blazed a trail for more women and girls to pursue a career in the male-dominated space," founder of the Ladies in Sports International Tega Onojaife said in a statement.

"As we look forward to having more women get into decision making roles and have great impact, we are honoured to hear the incredible stories of these women at the LIS conference to inspire more change."

The Ladies in Sports conference was founded in 2016 and has held annually since then.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

Legendary American producer, Pharrell Williams says a song off Tiwa Savage's upcoming EP is a classic