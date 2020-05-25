Ladies in Sports International, a platform that seeks to celebrate and improve women’s sports in Nigeria and beyond has come up with a campaign called #KnowHerName to shine light in women in sports and athletes.

Despite women making up 40% of sports in Nigeria, they only get four per cent of sports media coverage.

To correct this shortage of media reportage, the Ladies in Sports International has adopted the #KnowHerName campaign to direct focus towards women, as they continually shatter glass ceilings.

The #KnowHerName campaign is aimed at increasing the popularity of women in sport and female athletes in Nigeria.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, though tragic, has provided an opportunity for reflection and to call to attention the plight of women's sport and women in sports all around the World,” Founder of Ladies in Sports International, Tega Onojaife said in a statement.

Tega Onojaife is the founder of Ladies in Sports International (Twitter/Tega Onojaife) Twitter

“Ladies in Sports International reiterates its determination to contribute to the much-needed growth of women in sports and with this call to action #KnowHerName, we hope that awareness can be drawn to these women, who continue to excel against all odds.”

Currently, in Nigeria, there are a number of women professional athletes who have brought recognition to Nigeria.

For a few examples, current African Women’s African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala has helped Nigeria to win four Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) titles.

Nigeria are the current African champions in basketball, thanks to players like Evelyn Akhator, who scored the most points for Nigeria in the 60-55 win over Senegal in the final of the 2019 Women’s Afrobasket tournament.

In other sports, Nigeria’s only medal at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships, came from a woman, Ese Brume who clinched the bronze medal in the long jump event.