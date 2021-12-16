How Kon10dr's gaming platform spells positives for the future of E-sports in Nigeria

The competition's turn out was indeed impressive and incredible.

Hosted by Dr Sid's Kon10dr platform, the tournament featured a host of exciting PlayStation blockbuster games from Tekken to Mortal Kombat to Call Of Duty and EA Sports FIFA 22.

Regardless of the monopoly in the gaming consoles, the rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox isn't likely to end anytime soon.

Sid's platform, in an attempt to promote E-sports in Nigeria, also gave rise to the encouragement of Nigerian Youths to turn their passion to profit through e-gaming.

The event was the first of its kind featuring a host of talented gamers from across the country, who battled it out for the grand prize worth of 25 million naira.

The event was hosted by Event king- Jimmie Akinsola and also saw the likes of Music mogul and convener of Kon10dr Esports Championship ; Dr Sid in attendance as well as Afro pop star; Ajebutter 22, Big Brother Season 6 finalist Cross and a host of other industry personalities.

It's interesting to note the commitment and dedication of the players involved in the tournament who actually have an immense passion for video gaming.

In the general perception of a typical Nigerian society, video games are often seen as strictly a medium of leisure in the company of your home or private space.

However, in public spaces such as video game centres, video gaming is much more than leisure.

The quest for bragging rights and competition among people for the mantle of ''The Best" is always ever-present.

Recent research shows that 1 out of every 10 ten-year-olds in Nigeria are interested in video gaming and 5 out of every 20, 15-year-olds are also interested as well.

E-sports is the future of video gaming in the world today and the earlier we started to accept that, the better for our society.

It is more than just sports because of the massive potential and revenue it generates at least in other parts of the world.

There is hardly ever the question of participation or Interest because the two factors are very high at the moment.

What the Kon10dr tournament showed yesterday while it had our interests peaked was the limitless potentials E-sports even has in our society and it's only just the beginning of opportunities like this for both young and experienced gamers alike.