Kimi Raikkonen wins United States GP over Verstappen, Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will have to wait to be crowned Formula One champion after he finished third at the United States Grand Prix.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton play Kimi Raikkonen put a hold on Lewis Hamilton's celebration after he won in the United States Grand Prix (Formula One)

Kimi Raikkonen beat Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, October 21.

The Ferrari driver edged Hamilton who was poised to be crowned winner if he finished in the top two of the race.

After a victory at the Japanese Grand Prix in his last outing, all was set for Hamilton to be crowned as the winner of the Formula One season in the United States with two races to spare.

United States Grand Prix

Raikkonen beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen who finished second while Hamilton finished third and title contender Sebastian Vettel improving on his last outing to finish fourth.

Formula One play Kimi led the race after he overtook the leading pack towards the end (Formula One)

 

Speaking after the race, Kimi revealed that he is delighted with the win which was due to a strong start from his position.

He said, "I got a good start, I needed to push hard and look after the tyres... Obviously I'm much happier than finishing second!"

Kimi Raikkonen play Kimi was in a good mood after his 21st Formula One win. (Formula One)

Verstappen who finished second was voted the Formula One Driver of the Day, but blamed his tyres as he was unable to build on his strong start to the race.

He said, "I got a good start, a good first lap. We had really good pace. Unfortunately on the last three/four laps I ran out of tyres."

Hamilton whose celebration has been delayed showed no signs of frustration after the race as he congratulated Kimi for his 21st Formula win.

He said, "Congratulations to Kimi, and great job from Max too. This was the best we could do today, and it was great that we got to do some racing."

 

