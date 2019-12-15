Nigerians go hard for any of their own and they all cheered Kamaru Usman who knocked out Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14, 2019, to retain his Welterweight title.

After a fantastic showing from both fighters, Usman garnered momentum and started dominating before he knocked out his rival Covington in the fifth round to win the bout.

Although the fight was in the early hours of Sunday, December 15, Nigerian time, Nigerians woke up early to cheer Usman who got them hyped from his entrance.

With the Nigerian flag draped around his shoulders, Usman walked out two Nigerian records, a highlife song and a record from Burna Boy.

In the octagon, he took care of business by knocking out Covington to continue to be the holder of the UFC Welterweight title.

Nigerians were hyped for the win as Usman became the number one trending item on Twitter Nigeria.

Adesanya is also hyped

UFC star and middleweight champions Israel Adesanya who was also born in Nigeria was also rooting for his countryman.

He is seen in a now-viral social media video hyping Usman as he made his entrance to the octagon.

Adesanya is seen urging Usman to ‘Gbese’ the name of a Nigerian dance style. He was also seen singing and dancing following his friend’s win.