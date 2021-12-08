Juventus star flouts club directive to host wedding party, deletes club's photos from his Instagram

Google

The 30 year old attacker who currently plays for Brazilian club, Gremio FC had asked the club hierarchy to for authorization to travel to Rio and return the next morning in time to prepare for Gremio's crucial league fixture against Atletico MG in their last match of the Brazilian Serie A season, a fixture which could save Gremio from relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

The fixture is slated to hold on Thursday 9th of December and the tricolor team needs a win and hope for a combination of league results that day to escape relegation.

The former Shakhter Donetsk man was ultimately denied by the Gremista leaders and according to local newspaper O Globo, the event was scheduled for Tuesday the 7th at the Copacabana Palace.

Brazilian media outlet, UOL Esporte also reported that Costa had requested for a release on the night of Monday the 6th to return on Wednesday morning.

Costa and his fiance, Nathalia planned to get married in June earlier this year but postponed the wedding due to the new Covid 19 outbreak in Brazil.

The couple celebrated the union with close friends and family in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and left the party for the end of the year.

However, the 30 year old who is currently on loan from Juventus would need to choose a new date for the celebration. The current Gremio star had actually scheduled a party for the end of the Brasiliero season since the CBF was expected to close the Championship on the 5th last Sunday but the entity decided to extend the league for a few more days.

However, Douglas Costa has since taken to his Instagram to delete all images of him appearing in Gremio shirt from his page and the number 10 has also followed another Brazilian club, Red Bull Bragantino on the social media platform.