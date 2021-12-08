RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Juventus star flouts club directive to host wedding party, deletes club's photos from his Instagram

Authors:

David Ben

On Loan, Juventus Star, Douglas Costa disobeyed his current club's directive to host his own wedding a night before crunch relegation fixture.

douglas costa gremio presentation
douglas costa gremio presentation

Former Bayern Munich star, Douglas Costa hosted his wedding party in Rio de Janiero - Brazil following a denied request from the player to host his wedding party a night before the club's decisive relegation fixture.

Recommended articles
Douglas Costa and girlfriend Nathalia planned to get married in June earlier this year
Douglas Costa and girlfriend Nathalia planned to get married in June earlier this year Google

The 30 year old attacker who currently plays for Brazilian club, Gremio FC had asked the club hierarchy to for authorization to travel to Rio and return the next morning in time to prepare for Gremio's crucial league fixture against Atletico MG in their last match of the Brazilian Serie A season, a fixture which could save Gremio from relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

The fixture is slated to hold on Thursday 9th of December and the tricolor team needs a win and hope for a combination of league results that day to escape relegation.

The former Shakhter Donetsk man was ultimately denied by the Gremista leaders and according to local newspaper O Globo, the event was scheduled for Tuesday the 7th at the Copacabana Palace.

Brazilian media outlet, UOL Esporte also reported that Costa had requested for a release on the night of Monday the 6th to return on Wednesday morning.

Douglas Costa and girlfriend Nathalia via Google
Douglas Costa and girlfriend Nathalia via Google Google

Costa and his fiance, Nathalia planned to get married in June earlier this year but postponed the wedding due to the new Covid 19 outbreak in Brazil.

The couple celebrated the union with close friends and family in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and left the party for the end of the year.

However, the 30 year old who is currently on loan from Juventus would need to choose a new date for the celebration. The current Gremio star had actually scheduled a party for the end of the Brasiliero season since the CBF was expected to close the Championship on the 5th last Sunday but the entity decided to extend the league for a few more days.

Douglas Costa is currently on loan from Italian giants Juventus FC
Douglas Costa is currently on loan from Italian giants Juventus FC Google
Douglas Costa has now Red Bull Bragantino on Instagram (RB Bragantino Twitter)
Douglas Costa has now Red Bull Bragantino on Instagram (RB Bragantino Twitter) Instagram

However, Douglas Costa has since taken to his Instagram to delete all images of him appearing in Gremio shirt from his page and the number 10 has also followed another Brazilian club, Red Bull Bragantino on the social media platform.

The winger is currently under contract with the guachos until mid 2022.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Juventus star flouts club directive to host wedding party, deletes club's photos from his Instagram

Juventus star flouts club directive to host wedding party, deletes club's photos from his Instagram

Cyriel Dessers: Super Eagles striker celebrates 2 awards on 27th birthday

Cyriel Dessers: Super Eagles striker celebrates 2 awards on 27th birthday

Esports Wars: PS5 vs X BOX Series X -Which console had the best games in 2021?

Esports Wars: PS5 vs X BOX Series X -Which console had the best games in 2021?

Europa League: Wilfred Ndidi leads Leicester City players as they arrive in Italy for Osimhen's Napoli [Photos]

Europa League: Wilfred Ndidi leads Leicester City players as they arrive in Italy for Osimhen's Napoli [Photos]

4 crucial Europa League Group Stage match deciders to watch this week

4 crucial Europa League Group Stage match deciders to watch this week

Spurs in crisis after 13 players and staff test positive for coronavirus

Spurs in crisis after 13 players and staff test positive for coronavirus

5 Nigerian clubs with the most NPFL titles

5 Nigerian clubs with the most NPFL titles

Chiamaka Nnadozie: Super Falcons goalkeeper turns on the style to celebrate 21st birthday

Chiamaka Nnadozie: Super Falcons goalkeeper turns on the style to celebrate 21st birthday

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker breaks silence on social media, returns to training

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker breaks silence on social media, returns to training

Trending

Pulse FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend

FIFA 22 Cover via Google

Lebron James next sneaker edition to be unveiled this December

Lebron James Space Jam: A New Legacy collection {Instagram)

Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich

Spider-Son shines in Spurs win

F1: Abu Dhabi far from the Endgame of Hamilton Verstappen Epic Rivalry

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (via Instagram)