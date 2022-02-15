Jay Jay, Betking delight customers with brand new SUVs at the AFKON Campaign Finale Event

The campaign, tagged #ThatAFKONFeeling was launched in January as part of the company’s efforts to celebrate African football and reward BetKing customers during this year’s edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The glamorous car presentation ceremony which took place at Ikoyi, Lagos on the 13th of February 2022 had key stakeholders in attendance including Nigerian football legend and BetKing Brand Ambassador, J.J. Okocha, BetKing and KingMakers executives, and media. The cars were presented to the winners – Joseph Ezugwu from Anambra State and Ugochukwu Nwagbo from Edo State by JJ Okocha and Oladipo Olasope, Chief Financial Officer, Kingmakers.

Speaking at the event, Oludare Kafar, Head, BTL Marketing, Kingmakers, said, “It’s been an exciting past few weeks and we are glad to wrap up the AFKON campaign in grand style as we reward 2 of some of our winners with a brand new car as prizes.

At BetKing, we are deeply committed to celebrating African football and rewarding our customers, hence, we look forward to future initiatives such as this.”

“As you can see, for this campaign, there is still one more brand new SUV available to be won, and we are on the search for the winner. We urge our customers to partake in this very exciting promo to stand a chance to win the third JAC SUV.”, Oludare added.

In addition to the cars, the 3 winners will also be receiving exclusive BetKing jackets officially signed by J.J. Okocha.

One of the winners of the cars, Joseph Ezugwu, said, “I am beyond excited and very grateful to BetKing for my brand new SUV.

Today, I truly feel like a king and I owe that to BetKing.”