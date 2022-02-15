Jay Jay, Betking delight customers with brand new SUVs at the AFKON Campaign Finale Event

David Ben
BetKing presented the AFKON 2021 Campaign winners with their grand prizes over the weekend.

BetKing hosted the AFKON Car Presentation Ceremony at the Mulliner Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday
BetKing hosted the AFKON Car Presentation Ceremony at the Mulliner Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday

Leading sports & digital entertainment company, BetKing, has delighted two of its customers with brand new SUVs as part of its just-concluded AFKON campaign.

The campaign, tagged #ThatAFKONFeeling was launched in January as part of the company’s efforts to celebrate African football and reward BetKing customers during this year’s edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

BetKing AFKON SUVs Pulse Sports

The glamorous car presentation ceremony which took place at Ikoyi, Lagos on the 13th of February 2022 had key stakeholders in attendance including Nigerian football legend and BetKing Brand Ambassador, J.J. Okocha, BetKing and KingMakers executives, and media. The cars were presented to the winners – Joseph Ezugwu from Anambra State and Ugochukwu Nwagbo from Edo State by JJ Okocha and Oladipo Olasope, Chief Financial Officer, Kingmakers.

Speaking at the event, Oludare Kafar, Head, BTL Marketing, Kingmakers, said, “It’s been an exciting past few weeks and we are glad to wrap up the AFKON campaign in grand style as we reward 2 of some of our winners with a brand new car as prizes.

L-R: Oludare Kafar, Head, BTL Marketing, Kingmakers; Ugochukwu Nwagbo, Winner; BetKing Brand Ambassador, J.J. Okocha; Joseph Ezugwu, Winner; and Oladipo Olasope, Chief Financial Officer, Kingmakers at the BetKing AFKON car presentation ceremony which held in Lagos recently. Pulse Sports

At BetKing, we are deeply committed to celebrating African football and rewarding our customers, hence, we look forward to future initiatives such as this.”

“As you can see, for this campaign, there is still one more brand new SUV available to be won, and we are on the search for the winner. We urge our customers to partake in this very exciting promo to stand a chance to win the third JAC SUV.”, Oludare added.

Ugochukwu Nwagbo, Winner BetKing AFKON Campaign Pulse Sports

In addition to the cars, the 3 winners will also be receiving exclusive BetKing jackets officially signed by J.J. Okocha.

One of the winners of the cars, Joseph Ezugwu, said, “I am beyond excited and very grateful to BetKing for my brand new SUV.

Joseph Ezugwu, Winner, BetKing AFKON Campaign Pulse Sports

Today, I truly feel like a king and I owe that to BetKing.”

BetKing remains committed to shaping the standards for sports entertainment in Africa by providing trusted and quality services to customers.

