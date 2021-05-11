RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

American rapper J. Cole is in Rwanda to sign for a local team and play in the Basketball Africa League

Authors:

Steve Dede

Rapper is currently in Africa to play in a basketball tournament.

J. Cole is going basketball pro in Africa
J. Cole ece-auto-gen

American rapper J. Cole is currently in Rwanda to sign for a local team Rwanda Patriots BBC and play in the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Recommended articles

According to New Times Rwanda, Cole arrived in Kigali and is currently quarantining.

The 36-year-old is expected to sign for Rwanda Patriots BBC and play in the 12-team league, which will feature Nigerian side Rivers Hoopers from Port Harcourt.

The Rwanda Patriots will play in the first BAL game on Sunday, May 16, against the Hoopers.

BAL, a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA, will kick off its inaugural edition on Sunday and run through to Sunday, May 30.

Born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, the rapper has been a basketball enthusiast since his high school days when he starred at Sanford (North Carolina) High School and was a walk-on at St. John's, but he ultimately turned his focus to music before playing in a Division I game.

With music, he has attained the status as one of the biggest names in rap with six albums.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

28-year-old man sexually abuses mother and kills her a day before Mothers’ Day

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

4 things to do after sex

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover