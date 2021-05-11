American rapper J. Cole is in Rwanda to sign for a local team and play in the Basketball Africa League
Rapper is currently in Africa to play in a basketball tournament.
According to New Times Rwanda, Cole arrived in Kigali and is currently quarantining.
The 36-year-old is expected to sign for Rwanda Patriots BBC and play in the 12-team league, which will feature Nigerian side Rivers Hoopers from Port Harcourt.
The Rwanda Patriots will play in the first BAL game on Sunday, May 16, against the Hoopers.
BAL, a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA, will kick off its inaugural edition on Sunday and run through to Sunday, May 30.
Born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, the rapper has been a basketball enthusiast since his high school days when he starred at Sanford (North Carolina) High School and was a walk-on at St. John's, but he ultimately turned his focus to music before playing in a Division I game.
With music, he has attained the status as one of the biggest names in rap with six albums.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng