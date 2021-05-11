American rapper J. Cole is in Rwanda to sign for a local team and play in the Basketball Africa League

According to New Times Rwanda, Cole arrived in Kigali and is currently quarantining.

The 36-year-old is expected to sign for Rwanda Patriots BBC and play in the 12-team league, which will feature Nigerian side Rivers Hoopers from Port Harcourt.

The Rwanda Patriots will play in the first BAL game on Sunday, May 16, against the Hoopers.

BAL, a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA, will kick off its inaugural edition on Sunday and run through to Sunday, May 30.

Born Jermaine Lamarr Cole, the rapper has been a basketball enthusiast since his high school days when he starred at Sanford (North Carolina) High School and was a walk-on at St. John's, but he ultimately turned his focus to music before playing in a Division I game.