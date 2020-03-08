Fighting star Israel Adesanya paid tribute to his Nigerian heritage with his entrance outfit at the UFC 248 where he beat Yoel Romero to retain his UFC Middleweight title.

Adesanya who never disappoints with his entrance drove himself to the venue of the fight, the T-Mobile Arena in a Porsche.

For his entrance to the octagon, the 30-year-old paid tribute to his Nigerian heritage with a red bead around his neck, he walked to the octagon with women on either side, lining the way by dropping flower petals at his feet.

He followed his entrance with a win via unanimous decision over Romero to retain his Middleweight title.

Born in Nigeria, Adesanya was 12 when he left with his family to New Zealand where he is now a citizen.

The UFC champion remains very much in touch with his Nigerian roots.

In an interview with Pulse Sports in 2019, Adesanya spoke of his desire to be a leader to Nigerian youths.