Nigerian-born mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya has suffered his first loss in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), following his defeat by unanimous decision to Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz.

At the main fight at UFC 259, Adasanya and Blachowicz went all five rounds and needed the judges' decision to get a winner.

And it was the Polish who had two takedowns in the two final rounds to get the points.

The first three rounds would have gone to anyone. Adesanya was smooth in the Octagon, dancing around Blachowicz’s attempt to punch and delivered some kicks.

Blachowicz also landed some jabs.

But in the fourth, the Polish dominated and took Adesanya down. The Nigerian struggled with the grabbling.

The fifth and final round was the same, which gave Blachowicz the winning points to retain his Light Heavyweight title.

With this loss, Adesanya has suffered his first UFC defeat and failed in his Light Heavyweight attempt.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander moved up a division to soar his legacy, but after dominating the Middleweight division, he failed in his first attempt as Light Heavyweight.

He didn’t put on much weight for the Light Heavyweight bout but insisted that it wasn’t a factor in the takedowns that cost him the fight against Blachowicz.

“Didn’t go exactly how I wanted it to go,” he told UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the fight.

“Never, that was just my legs being fatigued. The size did play a factor, but my technique would have been better.

“It’s like a bad day in the gym, but this time it was in an office.

“I will be back; dared to be great, now back to the drawing board.”

Blachowicz acknowledged how good a fighter Adesanya was but said he knew the Nigerian’s grappling wasn’t good.

He knew his opponent’s weakness and went for it.