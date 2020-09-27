Too easy. That easy for Israel Adesanya who once again delivered a flawless performance to retain his UFC middleweight title with a second-round knockout of Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa.

At the main event of the UFC253, Adesanya picked him apart, with his kicks, got one to the head and boom, knocked him out.

“Y'all must have forgotten, I had to make y'all remember,” the Stylebender said in his post-fight interview in the cage.

Much was said about Costa’s threat. With his vicious punch, the Brazilian had obliterated opponents in his UFC debut in March 2017.

But here at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, The Stylebender picked Costa apart.

From the first round, he kicked and kicked the Brazilian to land points. In the second, he got even more lethal, delivering a kick to Costa’s face before knocking him out with a punch.

It was a fighting clinic from Adesanya who has now enlivened his reputation as one of the most refined artists in the whole of MMA.