Nigerian UFC superstar Israel Adesanya defends his Middleweight belt after dominating Martin Vettori

It was too easy for Adesanya, the clear winner of the night, with the three judges giving him the fight.

Vittori didn't offer much apart from takedowns. Adesanya struggled with the first one but subsequently manoeuvred his way out the other times.

In the end, it was a unanimous decision, with the Nigerian being the clear winner.

The 31-year-old has successfully defended his Middleweight three times since he first got the title in April 2019.

At this point, Adesanya is running out of capable oppositions in the Middleweight division, no wonder he unsuccessfully tried to get the Light Heavyweight belt.

For what next, he wants a rematch with Robert Whittaker whom he knocked out twice to become the undisputed champion of the Middleweight division in October 2019.

Adesanya said he wants the fight at his Auckland, New Zealand, his turf.

"I knocked him out twice in one night," he told Joe Rogan in his post-match interview.

"I don't know what would happen with this COVID shit but we need to run that back in Auckland.

"We need to run that back in my territory this time.