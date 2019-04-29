Nigerian-born New Zealand UFC fighter Israel Adesanya was on the popular American radio show The Breakfast Club where he confirmed that he will be visiting Nigeria in May.

Adesanya is still in the United States of America after his win over Kelvin Gastelum in early April to become the interim middleweight champion.

He was on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club where he spoke about his boxing style and his last fight against Gastelum.

Towards the end of the interview, the 28-year-old revealed that he will be visiting his country of birth Nigeria in May.

Adesanya revealed that he has not been in Nigeria for five years and wants his visit to be memorable.

"It’s like a homecoming,” he said in the Breakfast Club interview.

“There is a scene in Ali (the movie), when Will Smith plays (Muhammad) Ali, running through the hood and they are playing Salif Keita’s Tomorrow’, that's what I'm feeling. I want to go there and feel that.”

Early life

Adesanya was born in Lagos but moved to New Zealand with his parents. Although he left Nigeria at the age of 11, the now 29-year-old is very much in touch with his Nigerian roots.

He has ‘Broken Native’ tattooed across his chest coupled with a large map of Africa which serve as a reminder of his cultural heritage.

His UFC Interim Middleweight belt made him only the second African-born champion in UFC history after another Nigerian-born fighter Kamaru Usman who is the current UFC welterweight champion.

“I and Kamaru Usman, he was the first Nigerian champion, now I'm the second one. We taking Gold back to Africa,” Adesanya said.”