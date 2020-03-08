Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya beat Yoel Romero via unanimous decision to remain UFC Middleweight champion at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the local time on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

It was a cagey fight that prompted the referee Dan Miragliotta to urge the pair to fight as to give the judges something to score and which drew boos from the crowd.

There weren’t any fireworks although Adesanya did enough to beat Romero by points.

“It was an odd fight, but at least I did what I had to do..”' Adesanya said.

Israel Adesanya says he did what he had to do to keep his title (Zuffa LLC) Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Look at his leg, he's going to be limping... I did what I had to do to win that fight.”

“He plays the game in lulls, he does what he can to lull you into a false sense of security,” Adesanya said when he was expecting from Romero.

Adesanya is now the fastest fighter to win his first eight fights in the UFC with 755 days, passing Anderson Silva (850 days).

14 of his 19 professional wins are by Knockouts and Technical Knockouts.

With his title defence, Nigeria still has two champions Adesanya and Kamaru Usman who is the UFC Welterweight champion.

Adesanya is expected to defend his title against undefeated Brazilian Paulo Costa later this year.