Iheanacho debuts in Pulse's FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend.

There wasn't much action as the holidays came early for some of the biggest leagues, especially in Europe.

Marred by another outbreak of the global pandemic, postponements weren't even enough to stop the entertaining fixtures that still held.

Here is our team for the final round of weekend fixtures in the 2021 calendar year

GK - Robert Sanchez (Brighton Hove Albion)

Brighton Hove Albion cruised to a 2-0 win over Brentford at the Amex Stadium over the weekend.

Robert Sanchez was as solid as ever between the Brighton woodwork.

The Seagulls shot-stopper made 5 saves including 3 saves from inside the box and 1 punch repelling all efforts of the away side.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was extremely crucial in ensuring Brighton came out of that fixture with a clean sheet.

He was most impressive on the day and to that effect he debuts in goal for this weekend.

DEF - Jan Bednarek (Southampton Fc)

Southampton were victorious in their match week 18 Premier League fixture winning away at West Ham, 2-3.

The Saints were highly impressive in that fixture and one of the stand out performers was Jan Bednarek.

The 25-year-old Polish center-back was amongst the goalscorers in that game in a colossal performance that saw him make 9 clearances, blocking 3 shots as well as winning 4 out of his 5 aerial duels.

The Polish defender debuts in our final 2021 Team of the Weekend, in the heart of the defense after his impressive showing at the London Stadium.

DEF - Daniel Muñoz (Genk)

Genk cruised to a 4-0 win away at Oestende in match week 21 of the Belgium Jupiler league. Daniel Munos was super impressive at right-back scoring 1 goal and providing an assist as well.

The 25 year old Colombian defender completed 7 out of his 8 ground duels and completed all his attempted dribbles as well in his 86 minutes on the pitch.

His impressive performance earns him a debut in our defense this week.

DEF - Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

Manchester City defeated Leicester at the Etihad 6-3 in the most entertaining fixture of the Premier League weekend.

The Cityzens wasted no time to assert their dominance by going 4-0 up by half time.

27-year-old Spanish center back Laporte got amongst the goalscorers for City in an assuring display by the Cityzens.

The defender recorded a staggering 100% pass accuracy as per Sofascore making 3 clearances and winning all his aerial and ground duels as well as winning City a penalty which they scored.

Laporte's impressive performance sees him debut in our final 2021 Team of the Weekend.

DEF - Kieran Tierney (Arsenal Fc)

Arsenal's resurgence in the race for European football continued again over the weekend by demolishing relegation fighters Norwich 5-0 away at Carrow Road.

The Gunners were super impressive in that fixture and 24-year-old Tierney was on the scoresheet in brilliant fashion.

The Scottish wingback won 4 out of his 5 aerial duels and 4 out of his 6 attempted ground duels.

Tierney was not dribbled past on the evening as was his impressive showing to help the gunners keep a clean sheet and maintain a firm grip on 4th place. He completes the defense pick for the weekend.

MID - Jorginho (Chelsea Fc)

3rd placed Chelsea won away at Aston Villa 3-1 in their match week 19 Premier league fixture.

You may as well be right to call Jorginho a "penalty merchant" generally but Chelsea have been saved on many occasions due to his incredible penalty record which continued over the weekend as he scored 2 well taken penalties for the Blues.

Jorginho makes his return to our Team Of The Weekend in our 2021 final edition after his 2 goals over the weekend and the 29-year-old begins our midfield pick for this week's team.

MID - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

In Manchester City's dominant 6-3 win over Leicester this weekend. Kevin De Bruyne oozed class all through his time on the pitch.

The Belgian midfield maestro got on the scoresheet, laying 3 key passes and completing all his dribbles attempted in the game.

The 30-year-old former PFA Player of the year hasn't been in so much action this season due to injuries and fitness but is now gradually working his way back to his brilliant best. The magnificent Belgian graces us with his presence in our midfield pick of the weekend here.

MID - Lucas Moura (Tottenham Fc)

Antonio Conte's Tottenham looked to continue their renewed start to life over the weekend when they faced Crystal Palace in their match week 16 league fixture.

Spurs have had a rough stretch of weeks due to growing cases within the team camp, having them postpone some of their games and even facing sanctions in Europe as well due to their failure to show up on game days previously.

Spurs crushed Palace at White Hart Lane, 3-0 and Lucas Moura was the star of the show.

The 29-year-old Brazilian scored and assisted a further 2 goals for his teammates making him the highest performing midfielder of this weekend.

Moura completed all his dribbles, made 3 key passes in the game as well creating 2 big chances for the home side. Inevitably, he debuts in our final Team Of The Weekend for 2021.

MID - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal FC)

Arsenal's Golden Boy continues to impress for the Gunners again.

The 20-year-old English midfielder scored to goals as Arsenal breezed past Norwich by 5-0.

Saka has become a mainstay for the Gunners since Arteta's arrival at the helm of management.

The impressive youngster completed 3 out of his 5 ground duels and completed all his attempted dribbles. His appearance in this weekend's midfield pick is not up for debate.

ST - Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

For all their late efforts, Leicester might have suffered defeat at the hands of Premier league leaders, Manchester City over the weekend but to say the Foxes didn't put up a fight would be unfair.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored Leicester's last goal that was closed to sealing a comeback after being 4 goals down by half time but it wasn't to be.

The 25-year-old Nigerian attacker was Leicester's best player in that fixture scoring 1 goal and creating 2 assists as the Foxes sought to stage a comeback in a thrilling second half. The former Man City man won all his aerial duels , laid 2 key passes and created 2 big chances.

His impressive individual showing surely earns him a debut and our first striker's pick for our Team Of The Weekend.

ST - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Manchester City's victory over Leicester at the weekend saw Raheem Sterling win the Man of the match award after his brilliant display.

The 27-year-old English attacker showed why he is one of the best players in his position once again and is having a spectacular season so far this year.

Sterling scored 2 out of City's 6 goals over the weekend.

He completed 5 out of his 6 attempted dribbles and 8 out of his 11 ground duels, winning a penalty which he converted.

He also averaged a 90% pass accuracy in the game. Sterling is now up to 7 league goals for City already this season and the brilliant forward completes our our Team for the last weekend of 2021.