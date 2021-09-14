RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Idris Olowunnimbe appointed Project Lead for NUGA 2022

Olorunnimbe's passion for sports will see him lead he project for the next NUGA Games.

Idris Olorunnimbe will lead the project for NUGA 2022 (Instagram)

Respected talent manager and marketer Idris Olorunnimbe has been appointed as project lead for the 2022 edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Games.

This appointment was made by the management of the University of Lagos based on Olorunnimbe’s track record of leading and executing herculean projects that position the state and country positively, his passion for sports, and being a proud alumnus of the university.

Conveying the appointment in a letter, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor noted that the appointment is based on Olorunninmbe’s “enviable track record and integrity as a great alumnus of this University.”

“As the Project Lead for the Games, you will be expected to support the University in galvanising technical and financial support necessary for the success of the Games," the letter reads.

"You will also be expected to support in areas of equipment and state-of-the-art facilities for the Games. We are certain that your appointment is important and will ensure success of the game.”

While accepting his new assignment, Olorunnimbe said he is honoured to be seen as a worthy ambassaor of his alma mata.

"Working from the frontline in the creative industry for many years have brought me in direct touch with the huge potentials that can be harnessed from the Nigerian youth population," he said.

"For me, this task presents a wider platform to make more contribution.”

Mr Idris Olorunnimbe leads the Temple Company team, a creative content and entertainment powerhouse that nurtures creatives, develop content and manages talents to actualize their full potential.

NUGA is a body that organizes University-level sporting events in Nigeria.

It hosts an inter-university sports competition called the University Games. The first NUGA games were held at the University of Ibadan in 1966, and it now boasts of 36 Nigerian universities as members.

NUGA approves fifteen different sporting events at the University Games: track and field, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, handball, hockey, judo, soccer, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, and volleyball, with the intent to foster unity and leadership qualities amongst the students of the various universities.

