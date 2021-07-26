How has Team Nigeria done so far at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympic Games are underway in Tokyo Japan.

Tennis

We start with tennis, where history-maker and seven-time Olympian Funke Oshoniake was the first athlete from Team Nigeria in action, but it wasn't on a good note.

Oshonaike lost 4-1 in her preliminary round match to USA's Juan Liu in the Women's Table Tennis Singles.

Oshonaike put up a fight in the first game (11-7) but was not a match for Liu in the second and third games (11-3, 11-4) to go 3-0 up.

In the fourth game, the Nigerian veteran got a win 13-11 before Liu wrapped up the win with the fifth game (11-4).

Also, in tennis, Olajide Omotayo lost 4-0 to Portugal's Tiago Apolonia in straight games in Round One of the Men's Singles. There were flashes of brilliance from the Nigerian, but ultimately, the stage was too massive for him.

There was, however, a win for Nigeria through its highest-ranked women's table tennis player Edem Offiong who convincingly beat Dora Madarsz 4-1(11-8,11-9,11-9,9-11,11-4) in Round One of the Women's Singles.

However, her journey ended a day later in Round 2 when she fell 1-4 to Lily Zhang from the United States.

She won the first game against Zhang before the US champion came back to win the four other games, outclassing the Nigerian in Games 2 and 3.

Edem did well in Game 4 and forced a tie-break, but an enforced error lost her the game.

Gymnastics

For the first time in Olympics' history, Nigeria is registered in Gymnastic, but its representative Uche Eke failed at the first trial.

Eke competed in the Men's All-Around ad finished in 36th place overall after the two subdivisions were concluded, amassing a points tally of 74.765.

Eke didn't do poorly in any way. His third Rotation was impressive while competing in the Vault where he scored 13.433 points. On the Floor, he was that bad too with 12.833 points and a the Pommel Horse with 12.866 points.

Badminton

The Nigerian duo of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori competed in the Group Play stage of the Men's Doubles, losing 2-0 (21-2, 21-7) to Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

Canoeing

For the first time in the Olympics, a Nigerian athlete competed in the sprint event of Canoeing Sprint. Esther Toko rowed in the Heat 2 of the repechage stage of the women's sculls and posted a time of 8.58.49s on Friday, July 23.

The fourth-place finish was not enough to progress to the quarter-finals, but she had a chance to compete in the Semifinal E/F where she came third in Heat 1 Singles Sculls Semis E/F, earning a spot in the E final where she is not in a position to challenge for a medal.

The 21-year-old athlete from Ondo State clocked a time of 9:07.70 to qualify for the Final E.

Basketball

Nigeria men's senior basketball team D'Tigers lost their opening games at the Tokyo Olympics 84-67 to Australia.

Nigeria proved to be a match for the Aussies in the first quarter, which ended 23-23. In the second quarter, the Nigerians could not keep up.

It was the same for the third and fourth before winning the tie 84-67.

D'Tigers lost the game due to failures from the free throw lines, and lack of three-point shooting was also a glaring weakness.

Taekwondo

Nigeria's sole representative in Taekwondo at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Elizabeth Anyanacho, lost in the Women's Under-67kg category in the Round of 16.