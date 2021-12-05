RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich.

David Ben

The Spurs attacker celebrated his goal by hitting his favorite super-hero celebration

Tottenham Hotspur came out victorious from their Sunday evening clash against Norwich City at White Hart Lane thrashing the Canaries 3-0.

But amongst the three goalscorers from the impressive performance from Antonio Conte's men, Heung Min Son's celebration when he scored in the 77th minute became the biggest highlight of the evening.

Son put up the signature move of one of Hollywood's fictional super hero; Spider-Man.

Recall that earlier this week, Spider-Man star actor Tom Holland paid a visit to the club and posed for a picture with the Tottenham star attacker who he's a big fan of.

This move might just have confirmed how much of an influence , Comics and fictional superheroes have on the lives of football athletes and sports stars as previously also seen with players like Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting the Marvel's Black Panther celebration and Chelsea's Mason Mount hitting the DragonBall Z goal celebration in the past.

Son Heung Mins new adopted goal celebration only confirms how much inspiration popular superhero fiction has on football stars and other sports athletes globally.

Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich.



