Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich.

But amongst the three goalscorers from the impressive performance from Antonio Conte's men, Heung Min Son's celebration when he scored in the 77th minute became the biggest highlight of the evening.

Instagram

Son put up the signature move of one of Hollywood's fictional super hero; Spider-Man.

Instagram

Recall that earlier this week, Spider-Man star actor Tom Holland paid a visit to the club and posed for a picture with the Tottenham star attacker who he's a big fan of.

Instagram

This move might just have confirmed how much of an influence , Comics and fictional superheroes have on the lives of football athletes and sports stars as previously also seen with players like Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting the Marvel's Black Panther celebration and Chelsea's Mason Mount hitting the DragonBall Z goal celebration in the past.