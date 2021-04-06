Lagos State athlete Aminat Idrees has made headlines from the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo State.

Idrees, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, won three medals in taekwondo while she is heavily pregnant.

Her baby bump is evident as she took the stage to compete in the mixed Poomsae (demonstration) category in taekwondo.

She finished first in that category to win a Gold Medal.

In the Poomsae female team event, she won silver and also an individual bronze medal in the same category.

The Gold Medal was Lagos State’s first at the ongoing games.