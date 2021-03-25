Nigeria’s biggest boxing event, the GOtv Boxing Night, will return on Friday, April 2, 2021, with two World Boxing Federation (WBF) title bouts.

Two Nigerians will be against foreign opponents for WBF titles at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Hall in Lagos.

Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu will take on Ghana’s Emmanuel ‘Afuko Addo’ Quartey for the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title. At the same time, his compatriot and West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan ‘Baby Face’ Babatunde, will duel with Tanzania’s Mkalekwa Salehe Omari for the WBF International welterweight title.

The event will be held behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 safety protocols and will also be telecast live by SuperSport on DStv channel 209 and GOtv channel 34.

Five other bouts across weight categories are also lined up. The light heavyweight division will see Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze up against Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju in a challenge duel. Femi ‘Small Tyson’ Akintayo will try Sulaimon Olags’ Adeosun for size in the super middleweight category.

The super featherweight division will equally see Yusuf ‘Innocent’ Ogunbunmi test himself against the slightly more experienced Sikiru ‘Omo Iya Eleja’ Shogbesan.

Two other welterweight bouts will see Sikiru 'Lion' Ogabi against William ‘Kaki’ Amosu and Isaac ‘I-Star’ Chukwudi against Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu, respectively.