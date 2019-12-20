Argentine heavyweight boxer Ariel ‘Chiquito’ Baracamonte has vowed to beat his Nigerian opponent Onoriode “‘Godzilla’ Ehwarieme for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight fight at the GOtv Boxing Night 20 slated to hold on Saturday 28 December at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The WBF clash will be the headline fight in the nine-bout GOtv Boxing Night 20.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Chiquito said he is not coming to Nigeria for tourism or fun.

“I am not coming to Nigeria to have fun. I’m coming for serious business. Godzilla is fighting at home but against me, that will count for nothing. I’m coming to win the title,” the 26-year-old said in a statement released by the organisers.

“From his (Godzilla) records, he seems to be a knockout specialist. I am also a knockout king. The fight will end in three rounds.”

The 6’2” boxer has won five of his fights by knockout.