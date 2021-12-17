RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Golf: Tiger Woods makes comeback as he eyes victory at 2021 PNC Championship

The Golf great is back in action at the PNC Championship this December.

Golf legend, Tiger Woods has finally made his comeback at the PNC Championship this month.

The 45 year old suffered a horrific car crash forcing him out of action for 10 months. Tiger Woods makes his comeback later this month with his 12 year old son, Charlie.

Tiger Woods is teaming up with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship
After his journey to redemption in 2019 with his victory at the Masters, Woods is now officially back to doing the sport that made him a global name.

Tiger Woods despite all odds won the Masters in 2019
"It’s crazy that somehow it all came together for one week, one magical week, and to have so many things go right that week, and that’s what you have to do in order to win an event.

"But to do it there, there’s so many little things that have to go right. I’ve been fortunate enough to have done it four previous times, but last year was just an amazing week.", Woods said in a statement to USA Today while talking about his recent achievement.

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg (Instagram/tigerwoods)
The Former World No.1 admitted that the Masters win had taken a lot out of him physically, mentally and emotionally.

But, what he needed for his next chapter, was courage and strength to get through his most testing time.

Back in February, Woods was driving his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV on a Los Angeles road when it crashed into a tree and began rolling over.

The 45 year old American was taken straight to hospital, where it was discovered he suffered significant injuries to his right leg.

Woods survived a ghastly car crash earlier this year
He underwent emergency surgery and a rod was inserted to stabilise his tibia and femur bones.

"I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb.", Woods confessed.

"This year's been a year I would like to turn the page on," he said.

"It's been full of some tough memories and some tough times, but also some great times, too. But, again, it would be nice to turn the page."

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie
Now, the golf legend is currently competing at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie and hopes to pull off yet another miraculous win as well.

