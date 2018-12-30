Reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors bounced back with a 115-105 win over the Portland TrailBlazers in an NBA encounter played on Sunday, December 30.

The Warriors lost to the TrailBlazers in their last encounter played at the Oracle Arena in overtime.

The Warriors however put up a more impressive performance to end the year on a winning note.

Klay Thompson was the hero for the Warriors dropping 32 points with help from Kevin Durant and Steph Curry who both contributed 25 points each despite Damian Lillard scoring 40 points for the TrailBlazers.

The Warriors showed signs of getting back to their best just in time for the new year as they recorded their 24th win of the season.

NBA results

LaMarcus Aldridge put up a season-high 38 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-111.

Jamal Murray scored 46 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-118 win over the Phoenix Suns to continue their impressive start to the season as rookie Deandre Ayton put up a career-high 33 points.

Kyrie Irving put up 26 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzles 112-103, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brookyln Nets 129-115.

James Harden scored 41 as the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-104.

In other results, the Charlotte Hornets lost 130-126 to the Washington Wizards despite 47 points from Kemba Walker.

Rookie Trae Young and veteran Vince Carter put up 21 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 while the Utah Jazz beat the New York Knicks 129-97.