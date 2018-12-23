﻿Reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors﻿ beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-116 to get back to winning ways in an NBA encounter played on Sunday, December 23.

The Warriors narrowly lost to the Utah Jazz in their last encounter and dropped in the ranking of the western conference.

Playing at the Oracle Arena the Warriors put up a decent performance to condemn the Mavericks to their fourth consecutive loss.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors to victory with 29 points and 12 rebounds with help from Jonas Jerebko who had a Career-high of 23 points while Steph Curry added 22 points.

NBA results

In other results the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 94-87 , while the Washington Wizards beat the Phoenix Suns 149-146.

The Wizards won thanks to Bradley Beal with a season-high 40 points and 15 assists while Thomas Bryant had a career-high 31 points.

James Harden produced 39 points and 10 assists as the Houston Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-101.

The Philadelphia Sixers beat the Toronto Raptors 126-101, Paul George led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 107-106 win over the Utah Jazz with 43 points the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets132-111.