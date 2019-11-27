Gidi Giants, a new basketball club are the champions of the inaugural Temple Jam Basketball tournament after the beat Gombe Bulls 58-51 in a pulsating game.

The Temple Jam Basketball, which is an initiative between the Lagos State Basketball Association and the Temple Management Company,

The tournament had eight teams compete for the trophy over a seven-day period which ended on Sunday with Gidi Giants winning the title.

Owen Oriakhi, the elusive point guard for the Gidi Giants, went home with the championship MVP award.

The teams that participated include Nigeria Potters, Oluyole Warriors of Oyo, Comets of Ondo, Anambra Flames, Gombe Bulls and Tema Harbour City from Ghana.

Temple Jam Basketball had eight teams competing for the title Facebook

The finale was opened by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was just one of a host of many special guests including Oba Saheed Elegushi, Daddy Showkey, Sound Sultan, Jeff Akoh, Mimi Onalaja, Mama Tobi and many more.

“I was most impressed by the organization and level of preparedness of the event by all concerned,” The Chairman of the Temple Management Company, Tunde Folawiyo, expressed his delight at the success of the tournament.

“Some of the participating teams came from quite a distance to be a part of this and everyone showed a wonderful competitive spirit. I hope that this tournament and continued initiatives by the Lagos State Basketball Association will raise the profile of the sport in Nigeria even further.”

