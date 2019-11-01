Reigning MVP of the NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed that ‘Ye’ by Nigerian singer Burna Boy is his favourite recond.

Giannis revealed this during an interview with Milwaukee Bucks Youtube page during the recent Marketing Day just before the start of the new season.

Asked what his most played song was, the Bucks star wrote ‘Ye-Burna Boy’ on a blank board.

His brother Thanasis who also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks said the same song by Burna Boys is his favourite record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps showing that he is connected to Nigeria (Instagram/Giannis Antetokounmpo) Instagram

This revelation further shows Giannis’ connection to Nigeria, the country of his parents.

The 24-year-old who was born in Greece to Nigerian parents recently revealed that he got his Nigerian passport in 2015 as he tries to connect with his roots.

“A lot of people think my mom or my dad is from Greece, but no. Both of my parents are black. Both of my parents are Nigerian,” Milwaukee Bucks All-Star told The Undefeated.

“I grew up in a Nigerian home. I was born in Greece and went to school in Greece. But at the end of the day when I go home, there is no Greek culture. It’s straight-up Nigerian culture. It’s about discipline, it’s about respecting your elders, having morals,” he also said.