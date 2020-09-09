Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 Eastern Conference semi-final loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, which ended their season.

Buck’s failure to get to at least the conference finals this season was bound to spark rumours about Antetokounmpo’s next move.

Slated to be a free agent after the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old has the opportunity of holding the whole league hostage this offseason if he decided to move elsewhere.

But recently awarded Defensive Player of the Year has shut down all possible talks of that happening by revealing he’s staying at the Bucks.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports after the Bucks’ loss on Tuesday night.

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

Antetokounmpo will now take his super-max extension deal this offseason which is expected to be worth around $254 million over five years.

Many expected the Nigerian-born Greek basketball star to choose the easier route by joining a side where he would have the best chance of winning the Championship.

Except the Bucks’ squad continues to improve, there is little hope of the NBA side pulling their weight in the free-agent market.

Nonetheless, Antetokounmpo is choosing to go the hard way.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.

“I trust my teammates. It’s supposed to be hard.”

Antetokounmpo, who was born to Nigerian parents, is the favourite to win this year’s MVP despite his underwhelming performance in the series against the Heats.