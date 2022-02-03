Gear Of The Week: Puma's Supreme touch of class

David Ben
The best Puma sportswear kits are on display this week

Puma headlines our best of 7 Sports gears this week
Puma headlines our best of 7 Sports gears this week

German sportswear giants Puma SE have continued their relentless show-off style of grandeur with their sick kicks and amazing sportswear.

Puma has been somewhat noisy with their sheer class for years and it's no wonder how their legacy continues to consistently make huge statements in the sporting world.

In our Gear of the Week featuring Puma, we look at the best sportswear from the popular German brand this week:

1 Puma Football

Puma Football promoted the Origin Pack, a special edition of the ULTRA football boots
Puma Football promoted the Origin Pack, a special edition of the ULTRA football boots PumaFootball/Instagram

Puma Football promoted the Origin Pack series - a special edition of the ULTRA 1.3 FG/AG soccer boots.

2 Puma Brasil

Puma Brazil showing off Palmeiras kits for the 22/23 season
Puma Brazil showing off Palmeiras kits for the 22/23 season PumaBrasil/Instagram

Puma Brasil took some time to show off Brazilian club side Palmeira's new kits - Camisa Palmeiras Puma II 22/23.

3 Dj Snake - Musician

French music superstar Dj Snake will launch a collaboration of Puma this Friday
French music superstar Dj Snake will launch a collaboration of Puma this Friday Instagram/Puma

French music superstar Dj Snake will launch a collaboration with Puma this Friday.

4 LaMelo Ball - Basketball Player

NBA star LaMelo Ball unveiled the Puma MB.01 Buzz City collection
NBA star LaMelo Ball unveiled the Puma MB.01 Buzz City collection Pumahoops/Instagram

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball unveiled the Puma MB.01 Buzz City collection.

5 Overtime Elias - Journalist

Overtime Elias models for Puma France to unveil the new UFO Black Blast MB.01 collection
Overtime Elias models for Puma France to unveil the new UFO Black Blast MB.01 collection PumaFrance/Instagram

French journalist and Tik Toker, Overtime Elias modelled for Puma France to unveil the new Puma UFO Black Blast MB.01 collection.

6 Puma Golf

Puma Golf showed off a sleek edition of golf kits this week
Puma Golf showed off a sleek edition of golf kits this week PumaGolf/Instagram

Puma Golf showed off the MATTER Hangtime Golf Polo and P Snapback Cap.

7 MineCraft - Video Game

MineCraft teased a collaboration with Puma Japan
MineCraft teased a collaboration with Puma Japan PumaJapan/Instagram

Popular Video game company MineCraft teased an exciting collaboration with Puma Japan set to be released soon.

The actual date for the release hasn't yet been announced.

