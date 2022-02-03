Gear Of The Week: Puma's Supreme touch of class

Puma has been somewhat noisy with their sheer class for years and it's no wonder how their legacy continues to consistently make huge statements in the sporting world.

In our Gear of the Week featuring Puma, we look at the best sportswear from the popular German brand this week:

1 Puma Football

PumaFootball/Instagram

Puma Football promoted the Origin Pack series - a special edition of the ULTRA 1.3 FG/AG soccer boots.

2 Puma Brasil

PumaBrasil/Instagram

Puma Brasil took some time to show off Brazilian club side Palmeira's new kits - Camisa Palmeiras Puma II 22/23.

3 Dj Snake - Musician

Instagram/Puma

French music superstar Dj Snake will launch a collaboration with Puma this Friday.

4 LaMelo Ball - Basketball Player

Pumahoops/Instagram

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball unveiled the Puma MB.01 Buzz City collection.

5 Overtime Elias - Journalist

PumaFrance/Instagram

French journalist and Tik Toker, Overtime Elias modelled for Puma France to unveil the new Puma UFO Black Blast MB.01 collection.

6 Puma Golf

PumaGolf/Instagram

Puma Golf showed off the MATTER Hangtime Golf Polo and P Snapback Cap.

7 MineCraft - Video Game

PumaJapan/Instagram

Popular Video game company MineCraft teased an exciting collaboration with Puma Japan set to be released soon.