German sportswear giants Puma SE have continued their relentless show-off style of grandeur with their sick kicks and amazing sportswear.
Gear Of The Week: Puma's Supreme touch of class
The best Puma sportswear kits are on display this week
Puma has been somewhat noisy with their sheer class for years and it's no wonder how their legacy continues to consistently make huge statements in the sporting world.
In our Gear of the Week featuring Puma, we look at the best sportswear from the popular German brand this week:
1 Puma Football
Puma Football promoted the Origin Pack series - a special edition of the ULTRA 1.3 FG/AG soccer boots.
2 Puma Brasil
Puma Brasil took some time to show off Brazilian club side Palmeira's new kits - Camisa Palmeiras Puma II 22/23.
3 Dj Snake - Musician
French music superstar Dj Snake will launch a collaboration with Puma this Friday.
4 LaMelo Ball - Basketball Player
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball unveiled the Puma MB.01 Buzz City collection.
5 Overtime Elias - Journalist
French journalist and Tik Toker, Overtime Elias modelled for Puma France to unveil the new Puma UFO Black Blast MB.01 collection.
6 Puma Golf
Puma Golf showed off the MATTER Hangtime Golf Polo and P Snapback Cap.
7 MineCraft - Video Game
Popular Video game company MineCraft teased an exciting collaboration with Puma Japan set to be released soon.
The actual date for the release hasn't yet been announced.