So, what are the top gaming developments this week? Here is a look.
- A Star Citizen event has been announced, and that is definitely something you should look into if you are interested.
- Valve will soon release a new Half-Life game in the market. It is expected to be a VR-only prequel that will star Alyx. The trailer has been released, and you can check it out if you want to learn more about this exciting game.
- Nvidia has introduced a GPU hotfix that will help to deal with the stalling situation that users are facing when playing Red Dead Redemption 2. The hotfix is not an all-round situation, but this can be viewed as a start.
- Counter-Strike has made some cosmetic additions to the game in the form of characters.
- The duo of Raphael Colantonio and Julien Roby has again begun creating games together in collaboration with a new studio named WolfEye. Their games might follow the template of Dishonored, but we have to wait till The Game Awards to find out.
- Valve’s amazing Steam Controller gamepad will no longer be manufactured, and you can get your hands on it for just $5 plus shipping at the moment.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is geared to introduce their first round of post-launch content. According to Infinity Ward, it will be ambitious and exciting. It will go live on 3rd December. The studio has released tidbits of information till now.
- Epic Games Store has decided to cut down the price on games like Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for Black Friday. This is definitely one of the best deals for PC gamers.
- The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is ready to make its debut on Switch and one has to be in awe of the developers. Adapting such a massive game for Switch is an impressive achievement.
- If you have been looking to snag a PlayStation Plus subscription, then now is the time because most retailers are planning to offer significant discounts.
- In case you are on the lookout for a good gaming computer that will be able to run a variety of games, then you should think about investing in the Asus ROG Strix G laptop that is available for just $849.00 at Walmart. It comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor and a powerful graphics card in the form of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.
- Owners of Stadia will be delighted to know that Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will soon be available to anyone who has a Stadia Pro subscription.
- Players might have to wait a little bit longer of the release of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, but it promises to be awesome.
This week can be summarized into two words, save and play!
