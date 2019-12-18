Play games online, bet on sites like Betway by visiting Betway or just play on your favorite console- there is a lot to do.

So, what are the top gaming developments this week? Here is a look.

A Star Citizen event has been announced, and that is definitely something you should look into if you are interested.

Valve will soon release a new Half-Life game in the market. It is expected to be a VR-only prequel that will star Alyx. The trailer has been released, and you can check it out if you want to learn more about this exciting game.

Nvidia has introduced a GPU hotfix that will help to deal with the stalling situation that users are facing when playing Red Dead Redemption 2. The hotfix is not an all-round situation, but this can be viewed as a start.

Counter-Strike has made some cosmetic additions to the game in the form of characters.

The duo of Raphael Colantonio and Julien Roby has again begun creating games together in collaboration with a new studio named WolfEye. Their games might follow the template of Dishonored, but we have to wait till The Game Awards to find out.

Valve’s amazing Steam Controller gamepad will no longer be manufactured, and you can get your hands on it for just $5 plus shipping at the moment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is geared to introduce their first round of post-launch content. According to Infinity Ward, it will be ambitious and exciting. It will go live on 3rd December. The studio has released tidbits of information till now.

Epic Games Store has decided to cut down the price on games like Borderlands 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for Black Friday. This is definitely one of the best deals for PC gamers.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is ready to make its debut on Switch and one has to be in awe of the developers. Adapting such a massive game for Switch is an impressive achievement.

If you have been looking to snag a PlayStation Plus subscription, then now is the time because most retailers are planning to offer significant discounts.

In case you are on the lookout for a good gaming computer that will be able to run a variety of games, then you should think about investing in the Asus ROG Strix G laptop that is available for just $849.00 at Walmart. It comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor and a powerful graphics card in the form of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

Owners of Stadia will be delighted to know that Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will soon be available to anyone who has a Stadia Pro subscription.

Players might have to wait a little bit longer of the release of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, but it promises to be awesome.

This week can be summarized into two words, save and play!

