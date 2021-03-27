He is the brain behind the sold-out “Laugh Out Loud” and the CEO G29 productions.

G29 BASKET BALL TOURNAMENT is a platform to highlight the ills and possible growth measures for enhancing the regions sport via basketball. As this has drawn attention from both government and entertainment world. It didn’t take time for the tournament to be endorsed by both the Delta state government via the Sport commissioner in person of Tony Obok Okowa .

G29 basketball tournament

And the Nigerian Basket Ball Federation (NBBF) via the NBBF President Musa Akida. Who during a meeting pledged total support to the G29basketball management. It also had lots of entertainers in attendance the likes Harry Song, Charles Okocha, Mr Jollof ,Whalemouth, Jumabee , EBISCO sugar , Frank d don and others.

The tour is to be held in Edo state (UNIBEN SPORTS COMPLEX) From 26th of May to 29th of may 2021 all information about registration is in the website link below G29 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT.

G29 basketball tournament

The G29 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP is an initiative of Mr. Dickson Godwin Ogwuche who is a native of Otukpo local government area of Benue state, a serial entrepreneur who has carved a niche in the entertainment industry. He is the brain behind the sold-out “Laugh Out Loud” and the CEO G29 productions.

G29 BASKET BALL TOURNAMENT is a platform to highlight the ills and possible growth measures for enhancing the regions sport via basketball. As this has drawn attention from both government and entertainment world. It didn’t take time for the tournament to be endorsed by both the Delta state government via the Sport commissioner in person of Tony Obok Okowa.

G29 basketball tournament

G29 basketball tournament

And the Nigerian Basket Ball Federation (NBBF) via the NBBF President Musa Akida. Who during a meeting pledged total support to the G29basketball management. It also had lots of entertainers in attendance the likes Harry Song , Charles Okocha , Mr Jollof ,Whalemouth, Jumabee , EBISCO sugar , Frank d don and others .The tour is to be held in Edo state (UNIBEN SPORTS COMPLEX) From 26th of May to 29th of may 2021 all information about registration is in the website link www.basketball.g29production.com

*This is a featured post.