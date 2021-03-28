Born and raised in a village in Cameroon, Francis Ngannou battled poverty, worked at a sand quarry at the age of 10, spent time in jail in Spain and only started mixed martial arts at the age of 25.

From all that, Ngannou has experience remarkable turnaround and Saturday, March, 27, 2021 was his crowning moment.

In Las Vegas, the Cameroonian knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the heavyweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the biggest MMA competition in the world.

The 34-year-old won the bout in the second round with a slew of punches that took Miococ out.

Will that that win, he revenged his January 2018 loss to Miocic via unanimous decision and becomes the heavyweight champion.

With his new belt, the UFC now has three reigning champions-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who are both form Nigeria.

Ngannou had Usman in his corner for the fight and trained with him before the bout.

"He kinda inspired me to become a champion like him," Ngannou on having Usman in his corner.

Ngannou made his UFC debut in December 2015.