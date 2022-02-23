'I am the best middleweight in the world'- Robert Whittaker eyes trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya

Whittaker is still fresh from his fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 271, the second meeting of the two fighters. Adesanya edged his fellow New-Zealander on points to retain the middleweight title.

Although this was Whittaker’s second loss to Adesanya, unlike their first meeting that ended with Whittaker being knocked out, this contest was much closer.

Despite his loss, the former Middleweight champion remains upbeat and would be willing to fight his way back into contention for the title.

“It’s inevitable for another fight down the line,” Whittaker started, “There’s going to be another fight down the line.

“I’m the best middleweight in the world,” he later added.

"I have no ceiling right now, and I’m enjoying the process, every fight you see a newly developed and evolved version of myself. And honestly, there’s no ceiling. I’m gonna be the best, and it’s just a matter of time.”