Fly Grams: Asisat Oshoala's style, Cristiano Ronaldo's exotic love and more

Some of the biggest athletes in sports today live the most exotic lifestyle, boasting a lone of other businesses as well as delving into other industries to keep building their brand as a sports athlete and their personality as a celebrity.

Yes, they are indeed celebrities with some of the most iconic superstars in the sporting world today, boasting of an incredible following on Instagram.

This week, we look at the flyest grams across sporting athletes across the globe:

1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Footballer

Pulse Live Uganda

The Portugal and Manchester United star man is in fact the biggest celebrity on Instagram boasting almost 400 million followers on the social media platform, that's over 90 million more than PSG star - Lionel Messi's following of 306 million. In fact he is the most followed human being on planet earth when it comes to Instagram.

It's should however, be no surprise seeing the five time Ballon d'Or winner on this list.

Last month, Ronaldo shut down Instagram after he was spotted with the Crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is the head of the Dubai Sports council and also the Chairman of the Dubai Executive council.

The 37 year old superstar was in Dubai last month to celebrate his fiance - Georgina Rodriguez's birthday in exotic and lavish fashion as the couple expect continue to expect their twins.

Ronaldo is close friends with the crown prince of Dubai who helped organize for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up with his fiance's face and clips from her new Netflix Show I Am Georgina.

Not everyone can chill with the big boys but for this man? It's really nothing.

Last month, also Ronaldo posted on his Instagram a trailer of the upcoming soccer video gaming franchise - UFL after the company announced him as their first global ambassador.

This month already, the superstar footballer who's also an Entrepreneur released his new cologne edition from his exquisite collection - CR7ORIGINS.

2 Memphis Depay - Footballer

AFP

Barcelona foward , Memphis Depay has always been known to serve drip and glory on his Instagram page, showing off his style, fashion sense, physique and finesse.

Last month, he showed off some new arrivals from his trademark clothing line Memphis Depay Clothing. Depay is not just a footballer, but also a singer, rapper, songwriter, model and Entrepreneur.

He also showed he's among the list of sports athletes are fans of superhero comics, posing with his trademark celebration in front of the popular Marvel comics character Black Panther, also sending some words of encouragement to his teammate and Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who's currently ruled out of action for at least two months after picking up an injury against Athletic Bilbao in Barcelona's Copa Del Rey exit last month.

The 27 year old Dutchman also announced via his Instagram that he will officially be partnering with popular energy drink brand Red Bull.

3 Asisat Oshoala - Footballer

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian International who currently stars for Barcelona Femini is the biggest female soccer star in Africa.

Widely regarded as the African Women's best player of her generation, Oshoala is quite active when it comes to social media platforms generally an Instagram is certainly not an exception.

Last month, the 28 year old superstar posted a sleek blue-colored Lounge suit and matching trousers as well to express her fashion style off the pitch.

Asisat is also known to have a really good sense of humour on social media especially going from her interaction on Twitter.

This time around, the Nike ambassador posed in a dope denim jacket and trouser, with her signature pink-coloured hair and a Nike sneakers, with the tag, 'Fun fact abt me : I have more sneakers than friends'.

4 Kamaru Usman - Mixed Martial Artist

Pulse Nigeria

The reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is one of the biggest MMA superstars on the planet and also never shys away from taking some shots for the gram when he can.

Following UFC a successful defense of his Frank Ngannou's UFC heavyweight title against Cyril Gane, Usman posted a pic of himself and The Predator congratulating him on his title defense.

Usman also last month, graced the cover of the GQ Hype magazine edition.

5 Serena Williams - Tennis Player

b960b191-550b-4e6e-ad2d-fdb2bf3aacf1

Tennis Legend Serena Williams is no stranger when it comes to Instagram social media generally often times posting about her life as a mother as well as her other activities off the court.

Last month, she posted an adorable picture of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Olympia both twinning in matching sportswear outfit. A truly 'aaawww' moment.