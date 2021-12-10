FIFA 22: 5 Nigerian Songs that should have made it to EA Sports gaming soundtrack

Pulse Nigeria

Grammy Award winning Afro fusion artiste Burna Boy recently featured American rapper Polo G on this jam, making it his third single release of 2021.

It's evidently different from what you'll typically hear from Burna every other day.

The song boasts a new trap-style combined with heavy and melodic rap type beat that connects with heavily stringed instrumental. As far as Afrobeat superstars and making jams go, this record is just enough to vibe to while on the gaming menu of the global soccer video game and no doubt suits the usual gaming atmosphere it brings to the player.

Is it just me or does Burna have a serious knack for making jams that suit video gaming soundtracks effortlessly ?

2, Tems - Crazy Tings

Afrobeats hottest diva at the moment has never been known to serve us with nothing less, delivering exceptionally on all her projects so far since her breakout year in 2019. Crazy Tings is off her first EP and second official project IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE.

The song possesses a feel good vibe that fuses contemporary afrobeats with guitar infused old-school reggae as she sings about the travails of a toxic relationship.

If anything alone, it's not just the sound but what the song does does to the mind with its instrumentals is more than enough mood for the EA Sport's franchise. It truly deserved a shout.

3, Monalisa - Lojay

Arguably one of the biggest Amapiano songs of the year if not the biggest. Lojay managed to create a solid hit jam with Monalisa courtesy of veteran producer Sarz. Monalisa creates a party vibe that totally clouds the mind of the player, putting one in a state of sheer ecstasy, relaxation and chill.

Just the right type of sound that complements the aesthetics of the video game.

This song is unapologetically a solid contender for the EA FIFA 22 Volta soundtrack playlist.

4, Jae5 ft Rema & Skepta - Dimension

Uk based producer Jae5 celebrated his Grammy win earlier this year by teaming up with fellow British rapper Skepta and afrorave superstar Rema for yet another hit in Dimension.

Rema had already, previously appeared in FIFA 21 Volta Football with his smash hit beamer. His amazing hook and chorus speaks volumes of his incredible potential. He's previously had success with UK collaborations in the past and this was just yet another one of the Mavin superstar featured list.

Dimension provides a bounce that's very relatable to every soccer video game player and is actually a perfect melodic cruise boat for both the EA Sports soundtracks and Volta football of FIFA 22

5; Wizkid - Anoti

To call this man prolific would be the biggest understatement of the decade. Wizkid continues to break all sorts of records globally in 2021 and it's a testament to where he's taken Afrobeats to through his sound.

One thing that's clear is that the iconic Starboy never misses.

The Grammy award winning superstar and nominee dropped the deluxe edition of his outstanding 2020 album - Made In Lagos and has so far kept on doing numbers in the music market.

Anoti which is a song off the Made In Lagos deluxe is a feel good jam that creates a riddim of afrobeat with it's sheer simplicity.

Its feel-good vibe evokes a celebratory spirit within the listener which also fits the soccer video game when interwoven.